Gujarat Titans are all set to begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Punjab Kings on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After winning the title in 2022 and becoming runners-up in 2023, GT finished at seventh place in 2024. Taking the field once again under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, GT will aim to start their IPL 2025 journey on a winning note. However, they are now up against Punjab Kings, who are considered as the most unpredictable side of the tournament, and this competition is not going to be a simple one for the either teams.

Ahead of the first match, assistant coach Parthiv Patel said that GT can stand up to the challenge posed by the Shreyas Iyer-led side by sticking to their well-laid plans.

"I think we believe in keeping it simple, understanding the conditions, and situation, as that's what our goal will be. When the auction finished, Punjab Kings looked as another strong side. They have change of leadership in Shreyas and Ricky Ponting. That pair also did really well when they were with DC. But I think our plans would be to making sure that we execute whatever we are thinking and what works for us," said Parthiv while answering to NDTV's query during a select media interaction.

Parthiv Patel also said the side has done its preparations very well and are ready to take on anything that comes their way.

"We've had a couple of camps before coming to Ahmedabad. We had a five-day camp twice in Surat. We've had great facilities there. So obviously, everyone worked really hard there. As you talked about batting, everyone has batted enough balls. There's been a lot of volume in terms of hitting the cricket ball and that's what all the players have done." he said.

"In Ahmedabad, we've got together. We started training from March 10 and played a couple of practice matches also. Obviously, we've been very conscious about not letting too many things out in social media. But I think we are very well prepared and we are ready to take on this IPL," he added.

GT roped in the likes of Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, among others during the mega auction. Apart from this, they retained Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Tewatia.