Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings LIVE Streaming, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Both sides have had major overhauls of their squad, with PBKS set to be led by Rs 26.75 crore purchase Shreyas Iyer, with Ricky Ponting as head coach. One-time champions Gujarat have some familiar faces, and will be captained by India's ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill. The two teams have faced off five times previously, with GT winning thrice and PBKS winning on two occasions.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings LIVE Streaming, IPL 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 match take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, March 25 (IST).

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 match be held?

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, India.

What time will the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 match will be televised live on the Jio Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)