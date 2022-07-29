Sports is known for its ability to bring people together and put a smile on the faces of those watching. A bad day can become a good one if your favourite sportsperson or team pulls off something special. During the second T20 International (T20I) between England and South Africa in Cardiff on Thursday, Jonny Bairstow gave a differently abled fan something to cheer as he took a good catch in the deep. In a video shared by The Barmy Army, the fan can be seen cheering exuberantly after Bairstow completes the catch.

Cricket is beautiful, look at the lad celebrating #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/PXpz6Um9Lx — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 28, 2022

"Cricket is beautiful, look at the lad celebrating," the Barmy Army captioned the video.

The catch, taken at fine leg, saw Reeza Hendricks fall for a 32-ball 53.

For England fans, however, the match did not end on a happy note as they fell short in their chase of 208.

Hendricks' fifty and Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten 96 powered South Africa to a score of 207/3.

England, in their chase, were bowled out for 149, with Tabraiz Shamsi and Andile Phehlukwayo taking three wickets each.

Jonny Bairstow, with his 21-ball 30 top-scored for England, but the hosts were left disappointed wih their batting performance.

With the 58-run win, South Africa levelled the three-match series 1-1.

England had scored a mammoth 234/6 in the first T20I, and South Africa managed 193/8 in reply.

The third T20I will be played on Sunday in Southampton.

The ODI series between the two teams that preceded the T20Is ended in a 1-1 stalemate, with the third match washed out by rain.