England enjoyed an excellent morning session on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday. Trailing the series 2-0, New Zealand opted to bat after winning the toss, hoping for a good start. However, veteran pacer Stuart Broad landed the first blow in the very first over of the match, dismissing New Zealand opener and vice-captain Tom Latham on the last delivery. The veteran pacer then added another wicket to his tally, after Jack Leach had got the better of the other Kiwi opener, Will Young.

Just like Latham, Broad incredibly toyed with Kane Williamson before getting the better of the Kiwi skipper on the final delivery of the 23rd over. Broad produced a full-length delivery on the first ball, which was successfully left by Williamson.

He then bowled three out-swingers on the trot, before pitching up a sharp in-swinging delivery to confuse Williamson.

And, on the final delivery, Broad bowled a full-length ball, teasing Williamson to make a drive.

Promoted

The New Zealand captain did exactly that but the ball managed to get a thin outside edge of his bat, and Ben Foakes made no mistake behind the stumps.

Jamie Overton picked his maiden scalp in Test cricket after he castled Devon Conway to hand New Zealand their fourth blow on Day 4.

At the time of filing this story, New Zealand were 93 for four with Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell batting in the middle.