England vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Stuart Broad Removes Tom Latham To Give England Early Breakthrough
England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 1 Live: Stuart Broad struck early for England as Tom Latham was sent packing for a duck.
England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Stuart Broad struck early for England as Tom Latham was sent packing for a duck in the third Test against New Zealand. New Zealand recalled Neil Wagner to their side as captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat at Headingley on Thursday. World Test champions New Zealand were looking to salvage some pride at 2-0 down in a three-match series. Star batter Williamson returned to the team after missing the five-wicket defeat in the second Test at Trent Bridge due to a bout of Covid-19, with left-arm seamer Wagner given his first game of the series after towering paceman Kyle Jamieson suffered a tour-ending back injury in Nottingham. Matt Henry dropped out of the side, with Michael Bracewell -- who made his debut at Trent Bridge -- preferred ahead of specialist spinner Ajaz Patel. England had already made one, enforced, change to their side with Surrey fast bowler Jamie Overton given a Test debut in place of James Anderson after England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker was ruled out with an ankle injury. Under their new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, England were looking to complete a first home clean sweep in a series of more than two matches since defeating India 4-0 in 2011. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad
New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wkt), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult
ENG vs NZ 3rd Test, Day 1 Live
Length and on middle, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single.
Length ball, way outside off. Will shoulders arms to it.
On a length and outside off, the ball dies and drifts in off the deck. Young looks to pull but misses and the keeper again makes a very good stop, this time to his left.
Length ball, outside off. Young lets it through.
Length and on middle. Defended out solidly.
FOUR! First real shot of the session! A length ball, outside off. Young hangs back and punches it past the diving point fielder and the ball races quickly into the fence.
Outside off. Left alone.
Wow! A beauty from Broad to end the over! A length ball, around off, it jags away off the pitch and Williamson is beaten on the outside edge as he looks to defend. Broad was interested for a while but no support for him from the skipper.
Length ball, way outside off. Williamson makes an easy leave.
Near the off-stump channel. Williamson blocks it to point.
On a length and slanting on top of off. Williamson taps it to point.
Length and on off. Defended out.
FOUR! Williamson almost falls into the trap! Short of a length and slanting on the hips. Williamson flicks it fine and there is a leg slip standing but the ball goes in the gap, past the keeper and into the fine leg fence. Williamson is underway as well.
Fuller ball, around off. Young keeps it out on the leg side.
This one just slightly comes back in, on a length and outside off. Young shoulders arms to it.
Length ball, just outside off. Young prods to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
New Zealand and Will Young are underway! On a length and on the pads, it is flicked past square leg for a couple of runs.
On a length and outside off. Young leaves it alone.
Superb delivery from Potts! A full ball, just around the 5th stump channel. Young gets low to defend but the ball nips away and beats the outside edge.
Who will walk out now? Kane Williamson is the new batter in. Matthew Potts will bowl from the other end.