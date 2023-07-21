Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia, 4th Ashes Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Past 400-Run Mark, Stokes' Men Look To Accelerate
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: England start proceedings on third day in 4th gear, with Ben Stokes and Harry Brook looking to accelerate the scoring-rate.
4th Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: England look to consolidate lead in must-win game.© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: England resumed play on Day 3 at 384-4 in reply to Australia's first-innings 317 in the ongoing 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Ben Stokes and Harry Brook wasted little time in getting the team's score past 400-run mark. The hosts finished Day 2 with a lead of 67 runs after Zak Crawley's super-charged 189 fuelled a dramatic England run spree on the second day. Crawley and Joe Root, who scored 84, shared a breathtaking partnership of 206 runs in just 29 overs. This came after Crawley and Moeen Ali (54) had put on 121 for the second wicket, following Ben Duckett's early dismissal. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live updates from the Day 3 of the 4th Test between England and Australia from Manchester:
4th Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jul 19, 2023
Day 3 | Morning Session
ENG
426/4 (78.5)
AUS
317
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.4
% chance to win
ENG 47%
Draw 45%
AUS 8%
Batsman
Harry Brook
35 (57)
Ben Stokes
45* (62)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
97/2 (18)
Cameron Green
44/1 (10.5)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Live Scorecard
Back for England's reply. The players are out in the middle. Looks like it will be Starc's left arm that will stride in first. Three slips and a gully in place.
...SECOND INNINGS...
For England, Chris Woakes was the star with the ball with a five-fer. The others gave him able support. All the bowlers got a wicket at least and overall, England will be pretty pleased with their effort. Now it is onto their batters, the conditions should favor them and they would want to cash in. Australia on the other hand, will want to make most of the new ball and get a few early wickets or it could be a long day in the field for them. Stay tuned for the reply.
England have wrapped up the Australian innings quite quickly and judging by the conditions overhead and the wicket, they'll be happy with their effort. By no means is 317 a small score but we still feel the Aussies would have wanted a lot more. The problem for them was their batters failed to convert the starts they got off too. Two of them scored fifties, a couple got out in the 40s but they needed someone to go on and make it a big one. They though still have got to a competitive total courtesy of a combined batting effort.
OUT! TAKEN! Chris Woakes will end with a five-fer! Job done by the English bowlers! Goes a bit short, outside off. Hazlewood has a poke and gets a thick outside edge to third slip where Ben Duckett takes it well over his head. A good catch and Australia finish with 317.
Woakes from around the wicket! Length and outside off, Hazlewood knocks it to point.
Maiden from Wood! Bangs it on the shorter side, on middle. Starc makes a good leave.
Bowls it on the hips. Starc glances it to fine leg but denies the run.
Wood bowls at 144 clicks. Shorter and on middle, defended out.
Length ball, outside off, Hazlewood punches it to cover for no run.