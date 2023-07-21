ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: England resumed play on Day 3 at 384-4 in reply to Australia's first-innings 317 in the ongoing 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Ben Stokes and Harry Brook wasted little time in getting the team's score past 400-run mark. The hosts finished Day 2 with a lead of 67 runs after Zak Crawley's super-charged 189 fuelled a dramatic England run spree on the second day. Crawley and Joe Root, who scored 84, shared a breathtaking partnership of 206 runs in just 29 overs. This came after Crawley and Moeen Ali (54) had put on 121 for the second wicket, following Ben Duckett's early dismissal. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live updates from the Day 3 of the 4th Test between England and Australia from Manchester: