Virat Kohli's lean patch continued during the rescheduled 5th Test against England as the India batter chopped a Matthew Potts delivery on to his stumps on Day 1 at Edgbaston. Kohli clearly could not believe his luck and was seen with a wry smile after his dismissal, even as Potts celebrated wildly the huge scalp he had just claimed. Kohli looked steady at the crease even as wickets fell around him, but could only score 11 before he was cleaned up by the England pacer.

Kohli has not scored an international century since November 2019.

India were left reeling at 98/5 as Shreyas Iyer fell shortly after Kohli.

But then Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja put on a 222-run stand to revive India and power them to a total of 416.

Pant smashed 146 off 111 deliveries on Day 1 itself before falling to Joe Root.

Jadeja finished unbeaten on 83 at Stumps on Day 1 and then went on to hit his century early on Day 2. He fell for 104 to James Anderson, who went on to take a five-wicket haul.

Jasprit Bumrah then went on to hit 29 runs off Stuart Broad in an over which saw the England pacer concede 35 runs.

His unbeaten 31 helped take India above the 400-run mark.

Bumrah is captaining India in the match as Rohit Sharma was ruled out with COVID-19.

India came into the match with a 2-1 series lead from last year. The fifth Test had been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.