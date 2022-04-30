India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is in great form in the ongoing County Championship as he scored his third consecutive century while playing for Sussex in Division 2. Pujara brought up his ton on Day 2 of the ongoing fixture against Durham and was unbeaten at stumps. The last few overs of the day saw Pujara forming a partnership with Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and their picture batting together has taken Twitter by storm.

The official handle of County Championship shared the photo of Pujara and Rizwan.

"What a dream partnership @cheteshwar1 @iMRizwanPak," the handle tweeted.

The picture proved to be a massive hit on social media.

Wouldn't it be great of the world was run by cricketers and not politicians?



Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan continue their sixth wicket partnership for Sussex today.



#CountyChampionship pic.twitter.com/hrT52LICpN — Cricket Badger Podcast (@cricket_badger) April 30, 2022

Pujara and Rizwan



Come on, Rizwan. Play a big knock here. Like your partner Cheteshwar Pujara.#CountyChampionship pic.twitter.com/C4LER8UBnb — Hamza Khan (@HamzaKhan259) April 29, 2022

Me watching Rizwan and Pujara batting together knowing that politics did dirty to us pic.twitter.com/c3jtg67dRw — noor khan (@GreenShitsStan) April 29, 2022

Rizwan and Pujara are batting together for Sussex #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/ZY3uanrj3B — Fidato (@tequieremos) April 29, 2022

Now dream become true Rizwan and Pujara batting together The real beauty of Cricket when Indian and Pakistan meet together... If it's possible indian player play #PSL and same Pakistan's play #IPL irrespective of theirs non-resloving issue unluckily. pic.twitter.com/1sxrC8Jqu1 — waqas asdi (@WaqasAsdi) April 29, 2022

#CountyChampionship2022

Nothing just People waiting for match day to start , so they can see Rizwan and Pujara playing together.. pic.twitter.com/LZO7HtvHlz — Muhammad Talha (@PakcricL) April 30, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan and Cheteshwar Pujara batting together



What a Great scene #CountyChampionship — Hamza Khan ???????? (@HamzaKhan259) April 29, 2022

At stumps on Day 2, Sussex's score was 362/5 with a lead of 139. Pujara and Rizwan were unbeaten on 128 and 5.

Pujara has so far scored centuries against Derbyshire, Worcestershire and Durham in the ongoing County Championship.

The right-handed batter had scored a double ton while playing in his first game for Sussex this season.