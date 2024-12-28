Nitish Kumar Reddy, with the Indian cricket team in dire straits against Australia on the third day of the fourth Test in Melbourne, turned out to be India's saviour with a gritty half-century at the No. 8 position on Saturday. In the course of the innings, Reddy achieved a mega first in Indian cricket. His tally of sixes against Australia in this series is 8. He is the first Indian to hit eight sixes in a single series in Australia. Now, he is also the holder of the record joint-most sixes by a visiting batter in a series in Australia. Before him, Michael Vaughan (2002-03 Ashes) and Chris Gayle (2009-10) hit eight sixes in a single series.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar's crucial 105-run stand helped India to fight back against Australia at the ongoing Melbourne Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday. At Tea on Day 03, India stood at 326/7, with Washington Sundar (40*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (85*) unbeaten on the crease for the visitors as they trail by 148 runs.

India with the help of Washington and Nitish made a solid comeback in the match, at a time when the Aussies were in the driver's seat of the match.

The visitors started the second session from 244/7 and added 82 runs in 24 overs without losing a single wicket.

The two middle-order batters looked solid on the crease, they were determined to capitalize runs on the board and fight back against the Australian bowlers.

Early in the second session, Steve Smith dropped Washington's catch as it took an edge, which came off the back of the bat towards the Aussie batter at second slip. Now, probably Smith will be regretting for not taking it.

In the 83rd over of the match, Nitish lofted the ball through the vacant point region for a four and achieved his maiden Test fifty. It helped the youngster to gain confidence in the game as he continued to add runs.

In the 84th, India took a sigh of relief as they avoided the follow-on. Later in the 92nd over, India crossed the 300-run mark, all thanks to the partnership of Washington and Nitish.

The visitors needed a crucial partnership in the game without losing a wicket. The two youngsters proved them at the most important moment of the game.

The conditions deteriorated in Melbourne as it started drizzling, following which the umpires had taken an early tea.

With ANI inputs