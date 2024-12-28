Nitish Reddy played a sensational knock to bail India out of trouble during the fourth Test between India and Australia at Melbourne. Walking in to bat with India struggling at 191/6 and still trailing Australia by 283 runs, Reddy played a phenomenal counter-attacking knock. The 21-year-old, who has made a huge impression in this series with the bat, put up a half-century, ending on an unbeaten 85 at the Tea break. He celebrated his fifty in style, replicating the iconic 'Pushpa' celebration, taken from Telugu film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun.

The 'Pushpa' celebration and signature action done by Indian actor Allu Arjun in the film has gone viral in recent weeks, with several popular celebrities recreating the move. Nitish Reddy joins the list of people to do so.

Watch: Nitish Reddy pulls out the 'Pushpa' celebration

NITISH KUMAR REDDY WITH PUSHPA CELEBRATION. pic.twitter.com/9NHjpPdBpj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 28, 2024

Reddy, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, will be particularly familiar with a film like 'Pushpa' as the region speaks the same language, Telugu.

In recent weeks, fellow Indian cricketers like Rinku Singh have also recreated the 'Pushpa' celebration.

This was the first half-century in Test cricket for Nitish Reddy. After getting scores of forties a few times in the ongoing series, Reddy finally stuck it out and registered a big score. His innings helped take India from 221/7 to 326/7 at Tea, stitching a century-run stand alongside Washington Sundar.

Reddy has played some fine cameos so far in the series, where he has mostly had to bat with tailenders and make crucial runs for India. Preferred in the XI for the fourth Test - ahead of established players like Shubman Gill - Reddy has repaid the faith in him yet again.

In fact, Reddy became India's second-highest run-scorer in the series after his score at Tea, and adding only 12 more runs would help him cross Yashasvi Jaiswal and become India's top run-getter.

In his debut series, Reddy has made a sensational impression.