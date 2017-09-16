Don't Play For Three-Figure Mark, Winning More Important: Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli, who has had a brilliant run with the bat in the shorter format of the game for the past couple of years said that he doesn't play for the three-figure mark and for him winning is the most important thing. India have won their last six one-dayers and swept the series against Sri Lanka 9-0 across all formats. Kohli reached a personal milestone in the ODI series against Sri Lanka by notching up his 30th ODI century, equalling the great Australian batsman Ricky Ponting and now only has Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him who has scored 49 ODI centuries.

"I don't play for the three-figure mark. For me winning is most important. I can be 98 or 99 not out but if the team wins then I am happy," said Kohli in a press conference ahead of the first ODI against Australia on Sunday to be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Shikhar Dhawan will miss the first three one-dayers of the series due to his wife's illness and in his absence, it is more than likely that Ajinkya Rahane will open the innings for India along with Rohit Sharma. Talking about the opening pair, the Indian skipper said, "We are backing Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order."

Rohit, earlier, in a press conference had hinted that Rahane will open the innings for the home team in place of Dhawan.

The last ODI series between the two sides, India and Australia, was a run-fest and the upcoming series could turn out to be no different.

"The skill level of batsmen has changed because of T20 cricket," said Kohli indicating that it might turn out to be a high-scoring series.

The spin department for the home side consists of Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Australia found it difficult to pick Kuldeep in the Test series earlier in the year and the visitors will be well wary of that fact. On the other hand, India can always use it to their advantage and with two wrist spinners in the side, Chahal and Kuldeep, the Aussies may find life difficult in spin-friendly conditions.

Talking about their spin bowling strength, the 28-year-old made it clear that having two wrist spinners in the team can be an added advantage.

"Great advantage to have two wrist spinners (Chahal and Kuldeep) in the team," Kohli concluded.