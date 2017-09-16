 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Don't Play For Three-Figure Mark, Winning More Important: Virat Kohli

Updated: 16 September 2017 16:41 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli said that he doesn't play for the three-figure mark and for him winning is the most important thing.

Don't Play For Three-Figure Mark, Winning More Important: Virat Kohli
For Virat Kohli winning is the most important thing © NDTV

India skipper Virat Kohli, who has had a brilliant run with the bat in the shorter format of the game for the past couple of years said that he doesn't play for the three-figure mark and for him winning is the most important thing. India have won their last six one-dayers and swept the series against Sri Lanka 9-0 across all formats. Kohli reached a personal milestone in the ODI series against Sri Lanka by notching up his 30th ODI century, equalling the great Australian batsman Ricky Ponting and now only has Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him who has scored 49 ODI centuries. 

"I don't play for the three-figure mark. For me winning is most important. I can be 98 or 99 not out but if the team wins then I am happy," said Kohli in a press conference ahead of the first ODI against Australia on Sunday to be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Shikhar Dhawan will miss the first three one-dayers of the series due to his wife's illness and in his absence, it is more than likely that Ajinkya Rahane will open the innings for India along with Rohit Sharma. Talking about the opening pair, the Indian skipper said, "We are backing Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order."

Rohit, earlier, in a press conference had hinted that Rahane will open the innings for the home team in place of Dhawan.

The last ODI series between the two sides, India and Australia, was a run-fest and the upcoming series could turn out to be no different.

"The skill level of batsmen has changed because of T20 cricket," said Kohli indicating that it might turn out to be a high-scoring series.

The spin department for the home side consists of Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Australia found it difficult to pick Kuldeep in the Test series earlier in the year and the visitors will be well wary of that fact. On the other hand, India can always use it to their advantage and with two wrist spinners in the side, Chahal and Kuldeep, the Aussies may find life difficult in spin-friendly conditions.

Talking about their spin bowling strength, the 28-year-old made it clear that having two wrist spinners in the team can be an added advantage.

"Great advantage to have two wrist spinners (Chahal and Kuldeep) in the team," Kohli concluded.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is the captain of India cricket team
  • Virat Kohli doesn't play for personal milestones
  • The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on Sunday
Related Articles
Virat Kohli To No Longer Endorse Pepsi, Fairness Creams
Virat Kohli To No Longer Endorse Pepsi, Fairness Creams
India vs Australia, Face-Offs: 4 Sets Of Player Battles To Watch Out For
India vs Australia, Face-Offs: 4 Sets Of Player Battles To Watch Out For
Ajinkya Rahane Might Come In For Shikhar Dhawan, Hints Rohit Sharma
Ajinkya Rahane Might Come In For Shikhar Dhawan, Hints Rohit Sharma
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.