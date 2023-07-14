Legendary Indian cricket team opener Sunil Gavaskar believes that there are some technical problems when it comes to current national team batters but none of them have ever approached him for any kind of help. In a recent interaction, Gavaskar recalled helping Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar with specific issues but made it clear that no one from the current crop of players have spoken to him regarding batting techniques. While he is open to helping them, the ex-India captain made it clear that he does not talk to them about it in order to not overstep on the current coaches.

“No, no one has come. Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman regularly came to me. And they would approach me with a specific problem and you could tell them something which you had observed,” he said at The Indian Express Idea Exchange.

“I don't have an ego about this, I could go and talk to them but since there are two coaches — Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathore – so sometimes you hold back since you don't want to confuse them with too much information,” he added,

Gavaskar also reminisced about how he called Virender Sehwag about a possible change to his batting technique – a tip that ended up helping the explosive batter.

“If the batters are making the same mistakes over and over again, you need to ask what has happened with your technique. How have you tried to improve the batter? Have you tried to tell him, maybe take a different guard. Don't take a leg-stump guard, take a middle and off stump guard.”

“I remember once calling Virender Sehwag out of the blue. He had not been scoring too many runs. I told him, ‘Viru, just try the off-stump guard'. So he asked, ‘Why, Sunny bhai?' So I told him, ‘Look, you aren't known for great footwork. What is happening is, sometimes when you are getting out, you are reaching out for the delivery and it makes things difficult for you. So, maybe if you take the off-stump guard, you straight away know that the ball is outside the off-stump'. That is where the coach can come in with his inputs,” Gavaskar added.