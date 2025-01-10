India's Champions Trophy, England Series Squad Live: Announcement Can Come Till Jan 13

An ICC official has confirmed that it is up to the boards to announce their squads in two phases or one. Provisional squads can be submitted by January 12, though changes are welcomed till January 13. Boards can also announce their final squad on Jan 13.





"All teams need to submit their provisional squads by January 12 but (are) allowed to make changes till February 13. It is up to the teams whether they want to announce the squad or not as the International Cricket Council (ICC) will release the submitted squads only on February 13," said an ICC official.