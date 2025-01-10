Story ProgressBack to home
India's Champions Trophy And England Series Squad Live: No Kohli-Rohit Surprise, Agarkar Set To...
India's Champions Trophy 2025 And England Series Squad Announcement Live: According to the reports, both the squads are likely to be announced by the BCCI on Friday.
India's Champions Trophy 2025 And England Series Squad Announcement Live© AFP
India's Champions Trophy 2025 And England Series Squad Announcement Live: Fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the announcement of India's squad for the upcoming white-ball series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025. As per a report by the Indian Express, the BCCI selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is likely to pick both the squads on Friday. After the debacle in the recently-concluded five-match Test series against Australia, where India lost 1-3, many tough calls are likely to be made in terms of squad selection. Some bold calls are likely to be taken.
- 10:02 (IST)India's Champions Trophy, England Series Squad Live: Announcement Can Come Till Jan 13An ICC official has confirmed that it is up to the boards to announce their squads in two phases or one. Provisional squads can be submitted by January 12, though changes are welcomed till January 13. Boards can also announce their final squad on Jan 13."All teams need to submit their provisional squads by January 12 but (are) allowed to make changes till February 13. It is up to the teams whether they want to announce the squad or not as the International Cricket Council (ICC) will release the submitted squads only on February 13," said an ICC official.
- 09:17 (IST)India's Champions Trophy, England Series Squad Announcement Live: KL Rahul To Miss ENG SeriesA report in PTI has confirmed that KL Rahul is set to miss the white-ball assignment against England, having opted out of the series himself. However, he is likely to be picked for Champions Trophy, for which, he remains available.
- 09:02 (IST)India's Champions Trophy, England Series Squad Announcement Live: Hardik Set To ReturnThough Hardik Pandya hasn't played a single ODI since the conclusion of the World Cup 2023, he has proved his fitness in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The all-rounder consistently bowled 6-7 overs send selectors a message. He is a certain pick in the squad despite the recent promise Nitish Kumar Reddy has shown
- 08:53 (IST)India squad for Champions Trophy, England Series Live: Rishabh Pant To Be Picked But There's A CatchThough Rishabh Pant is all but certain to be picked in India's Champions Trophy squad, this isn't a format where his spot in the playing XI is a certainty. Sanju Samson and KL Rahul are also competing for the wicket-keeper's spot. The competition for this place in the ODI team is arguably the most fierce.
- 08:22 (IST)India squad for Champions Trophy, England Series Live: Who Will Be The Openers?It has been reported that the trio of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal are likely to be named as openers, though it isn't yet known which among Gill and Jaiswal will partner skipper Rohit at the top. Considering recent form, Jaiswal could pip Gill to the second opener's spot. With Virat Kohli a certainty at No. 3, Gill isn't likely to bat lower in the order either.
- 08:16 (IST)India squad for Champions Trophy, England Series Live: Squad Likely To Be Picked TodayIndia's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy and the white-ball assignment against England is likely to be picked today. The deadline for Champions Trophy squad announcement is January 12. While the places of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are confirmed, despite recent chatter over their form and future, the same can't be said over a number of other stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, etc.
