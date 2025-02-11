Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of the biggest players in Indian cricket right now, are at the proverbial crossroads of their career. Their class is unquestionable but their current form is not. Both the senior stars have had a tumultuous run after the T20 world Cup 2024. They have already retired from the shortest format and now question marks are being raised on whether they should continue in the other formats too. Rohit is few months short of 38, while Kohli celebrated his 36th birthday a few months ago.

After failures in Australia and against New Zealand in Tests, all eyes are on whether they will be able to leave a mark in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 or not.

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said that it's not a bad thing to talk to outsiders to mend the problems.

"When there are no runs, problems are on all sides. The best way out is to talk to cricketers, who are your 'type'. See you old videos and analyse how you used to play. You will not get the same 20-25 year old Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, but if you see your old videos, you will get an idea. Cricket is a game of confidence. Age is a factor but that doesn't mean they have forgotten to play the game. You have to adjust," Kapil Dev said on YouTube channel Cricket Adda by former India star Madan Lal and Anil Singh.

"You can talk to cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, them. Being big stars does not mean that somebody who has played less cricket than you can't tell you how to play. The coach may not be of your level but still you listen to him. Sometime, you can talk to outsiders."

In the same interview, Kapil said fans' anger is justified if top stars don't do well.

"He (Rohit) is a big player. I hope he returns to form quickly. I will say good luck to the coach. It takes time to settle in. The whole country is looking forward to the side's performance. In the recent times, the side played well for some time. The team looks unsettled. When the captain's form is poor, the team has problems," Kapil Dev said.

Advertisement

"The team has not done well, it's justified that the fans are angry. When these players came back after winning the T20 World Cup, the crazy scenes, I have never seen in my life. So, when they do bad, criticism follows. That's what I say, don't praise the players so much, that they can't handle. And then criticise them below the belt. This is my thought."