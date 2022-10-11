The moment Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes to Stuart Broad in the ICC 2007 World T20, he scripted a chapter in Indian cricket history that will be remembered for decades. The cost for the altercation between Yuvraj and Andrew Flintoff was borne by Broad but it seems like Dinesh Karthik also had to go through an uncomfortable moment in that instance. In a video shared by Star Sports, Robin Uthappa spoke about the 6 sixes that Yuvraj hit against Broad as India locked horns with England. Yuvraj had arrived on the pitch after Uthappa's dismissal. Though Uthappa didn't see Flintoff toy with Yuvi on the pitch, as he had gone inside to change, upon his return he knew that the southpaw was pumped to do something special.

Narrating a rather hilarious story, Uthappa revealed that the players even prevented Dinesh Karthik to go to the bathroom for while Yuvraj was in the middle of hammering 6 sixes to Broad.

"I got out, went to the dressing room, took my pads off and came down. But by the time I reached, the altercation had already happened. But I knew from Yuvi's body language, that he was pumped up," Uthappa said in the video.

"Pehla chhakkka dekhke laga, paaji gusse me hai (When I saw the first six, I thought he is angry). When he hit the second one, we thought he might be on to something here. After the third six, everyone was like, 'just sit wherever you are'. It think it was DK or somebody else, he wanted to go to the loo. We just said, 'nobody is moving. Just stay put until the over gets over'."

"I remember all of us were so elated. When he hit the fifth one, we knew the sixth was going to come. We just knew sitting down there. And that's exactly what happened. We celebrated the six and we sat back down," said Uthappa.

The 2007 World T20 was the first and the only occasion when India became world champions in the shortest format. Rohit Sharma's troops will be determined to repeat the feat in Australia this time.