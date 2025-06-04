The last time Virat Kohli was in a final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India suffered a soul-crushing defeat against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Virat Kohli sulked in corner, looking to come to terms with what happened on the field. However, there was no repeat of the heartbreak as Virat arrived at the same venue for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final against the Punjab Kings. Ending an excruciating 18-year-long wait for an IPL title, Kohli played pivotal role in his team's success.

As Kohli returned to the dressing room after the end of the match, with his long-term IPL teammate and friend AB de Villiers beside him, he referred to a part of the room as 'heartbreak corner'. Kohli said that it was no longer the 'heartbreak corner', as he finally managed to turn the tables.

Kohli then gave a riveting speech in the dressing room, highlighting how well skipper Rajat Patidar led the side, despite first coming into the franchise as an injury replacement player. In the final few matches, Mayank Agarwal also played an important role in the team's road to success, despite coming into the side as a replacement player for Devdutt Padikkal himself.

"What a turnaround. From injury replacement to IPL-winning captain. Bloody Hell," Kohli said while referring to Patidar before throwing one of his bats twoards him.

"Very difficult to explain, man," Kohli said in the dressing room. "I think I am going to feel the real side of it when we get to Bengaluru tomorrow, and celebrate it with the city and the fans who have stood with us through thick and thin. So I am just relieved. Full bunch of match winners. People stepping up at different stages and putting their hands up to get the job done for the team. To have that hunger and confidence in them. This guy, local lad [points to Mayank Agarwal] comes in place of Dev [dutt Padikkal]. You could see they wear that badge with pride… of RCB. That can never go away from a Bengaluru boy and yeah, this guy was special."

Mayank later reminded Kohli that he still has to reach Bengaluru, where the city's people are going to shower love on him, having been loyal to the franchise for 18 years despite the lack of ultimate success.

"Sorry to cut you off. You playing for Bengaluru for 18 years, I can tell you one thing. You are as much a Bengaluru boy as anybody else. I am sure you have an idea but tomorrow and the coming days, you will really experience the love of this city," Agarwal told Virat.

"I am just glad that I could do it with RCB," Kohli concluded.