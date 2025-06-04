Virat Kohli gave his "youth and prime" to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but had to wait for 18 years before he could realise what it meant to be an Indian Premier League champion. The Indian cricket great truly lived one of the best moments of his career as RCB finally lifted the IPL title, beating Punjab Kings in the final by 6 runs. Seeing Virat lift the coveted IPL trophy in his hands, the entire world of social media erupted, with wishes coming in from all corners. Even Sachin Tendulkar, a Mumbai Indians and India icon, shared a special post for Virat, the man who wears No. 18 jersey.

It was not his most fluent innings, but it was vital for RCB as their bowlers then restricted Punjab to 184-7 with a crowd of more than 91,000 erupting in joy for their superstar. A teary-eyed Kohli, who has played in all 18 of RCB's campaigns including the three previous finals that they lost, dropped to the ground before being hugged by his teammates.

Seeing Virat with the tears of joy in his eyes, Tendulkar said: "Congratulations to @RCBTweets on their first-ever IPL title. Fitting that jersey no. 18 lifts the trophy in the 18th edition. Well played and well deserved! Well played to @PunjabKingsIPL as well for a well-fought season."

The 36-year-old Kohli, however, confessed that the six-run win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, sweet as it was, ranked "five levels below Test cricket".

The former India captain, who announced his retirement from Test cricket last month, top-scored with 43 as Bengaluru posted 190-9 in the final.

"I've given this team my youth, my prime, my experience. I gave it everything I have. I never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotion as soon as the last ball was bowled," said Kohli before launching into an impassioned defence of the oldest and longest format of the game.

"This moment is right up there with the best moments in my career. But it still ranks five levels below Test cricket. That's how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket.

"So I would just urge the youngsters coming through... if you want to earn respect in world cricket all over, take up Test cricket, give your heart and soul to it."

With AFP Inputs