A serial winner on the international circuit, a man who has won literally everything there was to offer in white-ball cricket, Virat Kohli had to wait for 18 years before he could taste Indian Premier League (IPL) glory with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He cried, laughed and then lifted the glittering gold trophy for his first IPL title -- in his 18th year in the league and with the number 18 on his back.

Kohli top-scored with 43 in his team's 190-9 and the crowd of 91,000 erupted when victory was secured. Affectionately called "King Kohli", he was again a key player for Bengaluru this season with 657 runs, including eight half-centuries, in 15 innings. An emotional Kohli, 36, said he gave his "youth and prime" for this moment.

Back to his hotel after the mayhem in Ahmedabad, Virat had the opportunity to reflect on what transpired on Tuesday. The 36-year-old penned an emotional post as he thanked all those involved to end his 18-year-old of becoming an IPL champion.

"This team made the dream possible, a season I'll never ever forget. We've thoroughly enjoyed the ride over the last 2.5 months. This one is for the fans of rcb who never ever left our side in the worst of times. This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment. This is for every inch of effort left on the field playing for this team. As far as the ipl trophy is concerned- you've made me wait 18 years to be able to lift you and celebrate my friend, but it's been absolutely worth the wait," Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Virat explained what lifting the IPL trophy meant to him, though it still remains quite below his love for Test cricket.

"I've given this team my youth, my prime, my experience. I gave it everything I have. I never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotion as soon as the last ball was bowled," said Kohli.

"This moment is right up there with the best moments in my career. But it still ranks five levels below Test cricket. That's how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket. "So I would just urge the youngsters coming through... if you want to earn respect in world cricket all over, take up Test cricket, give your heart and soul to it."

