 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

DDCA Unveils Gautam Gambhir Stand At Arun Jaitley Stadium

Updated: 26 November 2019 20:39 IST

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) unveiled a stand named after former India opener Gautam Gambhir at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

DDCA Unveils Gautam Gambhir Stand At Arun Jaitley Stadium
Gautam Gambhir stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. © Twitter

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) unveiled a stand named after former India opener Gautam Gambhir at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir was present during the occasion as he shared his pictures from the unveiling ceremony on Twitter. "Arun Jaitley Ji was like a father figure to me and it is a matter of great pride and pleasure to have a stand built in my name at the "Arun Jaitley Stadium". I thank the apex council, my fans, friends, and family who supported me at every step," Gautam Gambhir tweeted along with some of the pictures from the unveiling ceremony.

Gambhir represented Delhi on the domestic circuit from 1999-2018. He played 198 first-class matches, 299 List A matches and 251 T20s. The top-order batsman scored 15153 runs in the first-class format and 10077 runs in the List A.

Gambhir, 38, was unbeaten on 130 runs for Delhi during the Ranji Trophy 2007-08 final against Uttar Pradesh to help his side clinch victory by nine wickets. Besides that, Gambhir represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His knock of 97 runs in the World Cup 2011 final against Sri Lanka will forever be etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans.

Gambhir along side his fellow Delhi opening partner Virender Sehwag also gave India strong starts on plenty of occasions.

He was awarded the ICC Test Player of the Year in 2009. Gambhir retired in 2018 after scoring 10324 international runs.

In September, a stand at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, was named after India captain Virat Kohli.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The DDCA unveiled a stand named after Gautam Gambhir
  • Gambhir represented Delhi on the domestic circuit from 1999-2018
  • He was awarded the ICC Test Player of the Year for 2009
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Gautam Gambhir Hopes For India-Bangladesh Day-Night Test To Be Competitive
India vs Bangladesh: Gautam Gambhir Hopes For India-Bangladesh Day-Night Test To Be Competitive
Gautam Gambhir Reveals How MS Dhoni
Gautam Gambhir Reveals How MS Dhoni's Reminder Led To His Dismissal In 2011 World Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh: VVS Laxman Accomplishes "Mission Impossible" With Photo Of Gautam Gambhir Laughing
India vs Bangladesh: VVS Laxman Accomplishes "Mission Impossible" With Photo Of Gautam Gambhir Laughing
India vs Bangladesh: People Should Be More Worried About Pollution Than Cricket Match, Says Gautam Gambhir
India vs Bangladesh: People Should Be More Worried About Pollution Than Cricket Match, Says Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir Tells Sanju Samson "Grab Your Moment" Ahead Of Bangladesh T20Is
Gautam Gambhir Tells Sanju Samson "Grab Your Moment" Ahead Of Bangladesh T20Is
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 26 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.