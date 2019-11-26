DDCA Unveils Gautam Gambhir Stand At Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) unveiled a stand named after former India opener Gautam Gambhir at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir was present during the occasion as he shared his pictures from the unveiling ceremony on Twitter. "Arun Jaitley Ji was like a father figure to me and it is a matter of great pride and pleasure to have a stand built in my name at the "Arun Jaitley Stadium". I thank the apex council, my fans, friends, and family who supported me at every step," Gautam Gambhir tweeted along with some of the pictures from the unveiling ceremony.

Arun Jaitley Ji was like a father figure to me and it is a matter of great pride and pleasure to have a stand built in my name at the "Arun Jaitley Stadium". I thank the apex council, my fans, friends, and family who supported me at every step. pic.twitter.com/HcWilZlrho — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 26, 2019

Gambhir represented Delhi on the domestic circuit from 1999-2018. He played 198 first-class matches, 299 List A matches and 251 T20s. The top-order batsman scored 15153 runs in the first-class format and 10077 runs in the List A.

Gambhir, 38, was unbeaten on 130 runs for Delhi during the Ranji Trophy 2007-08 final against Uttar Pradesh to help his side clinch victory by nine wickets. Besides that, Gambhir represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His knock of 97 runs in the World Cup 2011 final against Sri Lanka will forever be etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans.

Gambhir along side his fellow Delhi opening partner Virender Sehwag also gave India strong starts on plenty of occasions.

He was awarded the ICC Test Player of the Year in 2009. Gambhir retired in 2018 after scoring 10324 international runs.

In September, a stand at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, was named after India captain Virat Kohli.