 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Gautam Gambhir Hopes For India-Bangladesh Day-Night Test To Be Competitive

Updated: 22 November 2019 14:20 IST

Gautam Gambhir said that it will be interesting to see how the pink ball behaves in the first-ever day-night Test between India and Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh: Gautam Gambhir Hopes For India-Bangladesh Day-Night Test To Be Competitive
India and Bangladesh are playing the second Test of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. © AFP

BJP lawmaker and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday said that it will be interesting to see how the pink ball behaves in the first-ever day-night Test between India and Bangladesh. "There is a lot of excitement for the day-night Test. The good part is it is happening for the first time in India. It will be interesting to see how the SG pink ball behaves. I hope it will be a good game and Bangladesh would be able to compete," Gambhir told ANI.

India and Bangladesh are playing the second Test of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The visitors' won the toss and elected to bat.

When asked about the challenges with the pink ball he said it will be challenging for batsman initially but once they get their eyes set, it will get easier.

"You won't get an experience of pink-ball unless you play with it. It is a matter of about 15-20 minutes while you are batting then you get used to it. In bowling, it will not bring any change. There can be issues while fielding in catching the ball. The biggest factor will be the dew and how they handle it," Gambhir said.

India didn't change their winning eleven from the last game while Bangladesh introduced Al-Amin and Nayeem Hasan in place of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

This is the second Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh and will be played under lights with a pink ball. On the historic day of cricket, dignitaries from all walks of life have come to the iconic Eden Gardens stadium to witness the match.

The list includes Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Mirza, and Rani Mukherjee.

India won the first Test in Indore against Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs after clinching the T20I series.

The teams are as follows for the second Test:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Shama, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir India vs Bangladesh Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gambhir said that there is a lot of excitement for the day-night Test
  • There can be issues while fielding in catching the ball, Gambhir said
  • India didn't change their winning eleven from the last game
Related Articles
Gautam Gambhir Reveals How MS Dhoni
Gautam Gambhir Reveals How MS Dhoni's Reminder Led To His Dismissal In 2011 World Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh: VVS Laxman Accomplishes "Mission Impossible" With Photo Of Gautam Gambhir Laughing
India vs Bangladesh: VVS Laxman Accomplishes "Mission Impossible" With Photo Of Gautam Gambhir Laughing
India vs Bangladesh: People Should Be More Worried About Pollution Than Cricket Match, Says Gautam Gambhir
India vs Bangladesh: People Should Be More Worried About Pollution Than Cricket Match, Says Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir Tells Sanju Samson "Grab Your Moment" Ahead Of Bangladesh T20Is
Gautam Gambhir Tells Sanju Samson "Grab Your Moment" Ahead Of Bangladesh T20Is
Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Batsman To Enter Top 10 Rankings Across Formats
Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Batsman To Enter Top 10 Rankings Across Formats
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.