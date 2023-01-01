Veteran batter David Warner slammed a gritty double century in his 100th Test against South Africa to give his Australia career some much-needed boost. Warner, who was going through a rough patch with the bat, slammed 200 in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa. As much as he is known for his destructive batting, Warner is also famous for his hilarious and often adorable antics on social media. In his latest Instagram reel, Warner and his daughter Ivy can be seen doing the "Stayin' Alive" challenge.

Notably, "Stayin' Alive" is a famous song of the now-defunct band named 'Bee Gees', who were prominent for their work between the late 1950s and the early 1970s.

"Oh dear we are back," Warner captioned the reel.

Speculation had been building over Warner's future after a run of low scores, but his 200 in searing heat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground put to bed any concerns about his form.

However, the 36-year-old said he was in "as happy a place as I have been for a long time", adding that selectors had told him he was key to their plans for a four-Test tour of India in February-March and a five-Test Ashes campaign in England that follows.

"The extra motivation for me is winning in India and completely winning a series in England," he said.

"I've been told by the coach (Andrew McDonald) and the selectors that they'd like me to be there.

"Obviously there was a lot of stuff before this series going through my mind... of course there were doubts.

"But for me, it was about going out there and knowing that I've still got that hunger and determination."

(With AFP Inputs)

