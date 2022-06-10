India cricketer Manoj Tiwary on Friday scored a century for Bengal in their second innings of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Jharkhand in Bengaluru. Tiwary, who is also the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports in West Bengal, reached triple figures in 152 balls, hitting 14 boundaries and one six. Tiwary came out to bat on Day 5 when Bengal were 129 for four in their second innings. He and Abhishek Porel then added 72 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was dismissed on 34 by Shahbaz Nadeem.

At the time of writing this, Bengal were 297 for six with Shahbaz Ahmed batting on 38.

Tiwari eventually got run out on 136.

Earlier, Bengal, after being asked to bat first, posted a mammoth first innings total of 773 for seven declared.

Sudip Kumar Gharami and Anustup Majumdar score centuries, while seven other batters, including Tiwari, had scored a fifty each.

Abhishek Raman (61) and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (65) had given Bengal a flying start by adding 132 runs for the first wicket.

Easwaran was the first batter to depart, losing his wicket to Sushant Mishra.

However, Bengal continued to dominate as Raman was involved in a huge 243-run partnership with Majumdar, who was dismissed on 117 by Anukul Roy.

Gharami scored a brilliant 186 to pile more misery on Jharkhand.

After his dismissal, Tiwary, Abhishek Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Mondal, and Akash Deep all scored half-centuries to power Bengal to a massive total.

For Jharkhand, Mishra took three wickets while Nadeem picked up two wickets.

In reply, Jharkhand were bowled out for 298 with Virat Singh top-scoring with an unbeaten 113-run knock.

