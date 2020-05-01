Rohit Sharma , who turned 33 on Thursday, took to Twitter to take a cheeky dig at his former Mumbai Indians teammate Yuvraj Singh. Replying to a video message posted by the Mumbai-based franchise, Rohit Sharma thanked his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammates for their birthday wishes while trolling Yuvraj Singh for his hairstyle. "Thank you so much guys. @YUVSTRONG12 lockdown has seriously hit your hair the hardest," Rohit Sharma tweeted on Friday.

thank you so much guys. @YUVSTRONG12 lockdown has seriously hit your hair the hardest https://t.co/0AOJ2TJvWo — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2020

Rohit has been very active on social media and has been keeping his fans entertained with Instagram live sessions with other cricketers while urging the people to stay indoors during the nationwide lockdown.

Rohit recently caught up with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and the duo talked about various things from coronavirus pandemic and also reflected on their respective cricket careers.

During the interaction, Rohit also went onto to reveal that Yuvraj was his cricket crush when he first walked into the Indian dressing room.

"When I came into the team, my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. I always wanted to talk to Yuvraj Singh, I always wanted to see how he prepares and what he does," Rohit Sharma had said.

Rohit, who captains Mumbai Indians, is the most successful captain in the history of IPL. He has guided Mumbai to four titles.

The 33-year-old batsman would have been busy leading Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the lucrative league but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the tournament indefinitely on April 16.