Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes As Cricketers Celebrate Christmas

Updated: 25 December 2019 10:11 IST

Sachin Tendulkar wished his fans on Christmas with a picture of himself posing with a Santa Claus and a well decorated Christmas tree.

Sachin Tendulkar delighted the fans with his batting for over two decades. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar led the celebration on social media on the festival of Christmas, posting picture of himself with a Santa Claus and a well decorated Christmas tree on Wednesday. "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts and homes. I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends," India's cricket legend captioned the photograph on Twitter. The fans flooded the social networking site with heartwarming messages for the batsman who scored 100 international centuries for India.

Having delighted the cricket fans across the globe with his batting for over two decades, Tendulkar scored 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 runs in 463 One-day Internationals.

Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also wished his fans with a picture of himself donning a Santa Claus cap, saying: "Getting into Christmas feels. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas!"

"Merry Christmas. Wishing you peace and prosperity this festive season," India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said in a tweet.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted a video of their players wishing the fans on Christmas. Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan and Mitchell McClenaghan featured in the 31-second-long video.

