Christmas, which is celebrated on December 25, is one of the most famous festivals in the world. People, irrespective of which country they are from, and which religion they belong to, come together to celebrate a day full of joy and happiness. The sporting fraternity too is often seen extending its greetings to the world through social media. As the world celebrates Christmas on Saturday, December 25, several sports personalities took to social media to wish their fans and followers.

Here are some of the tweets:

"With a full heart, I wish you all a Merry Christmas (Translated from Portuguese)," Manchester United and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo captioned a family photo.

De coração cheio, desejo a todos um Feliz Natal! #blessed pic.twitter.com/yCOLAzuhf8 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2021

"Different years, same feeling! Merry Christmas everyone," legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Different years, same feeling!

Merry Christmas everyone. pic.twitter.com/9OjFy003CX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2021

"Wishing everyone comfort and joy, health and happiness. Merry Christmas to all the people celebrating across the world," India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wrote on Twitter.

Wishing everyone comfort and joy, health and happiness. Merry Christmas to all the people celebrating across the world. — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 25, 2021

"Wishing a very merry Christmas to everyone celebrating," former India batter Wasim Jaffer captioned an image on social media.

Wishing a very merry Christmas to everyone celebrating #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/KC23bdbbve — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 25, 2021

"The gift of happiness, the gift of peace, the gift of prosperity. I hope you can unwrap all these gifts on this Christmas day! Wishing all of you a season that's merry and bright," former India batter and current NCA chief VVS Laxman.

The gift of happiness, the gift of peace, the gift of prosperity. I hope you can unwrap all these gifts on this Christmas day! Wishing all of you a season that's merry and bright! pic.twitter.com/HWjyrkZjfl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 25, 2021

"The Fernandes family wish you a very merry Christmas," Manchester United and Portugal playmaker Bruno Fernandes captioned a family photo on Twitter.

The Fernandes family wish you a very merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/jcIhUh1pQf — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) December 24, 2021

"Merry Christmas from us to you," Manchester City and Belgium star Kevin de Bruyne captioned a picture with his family.

Merry Christmas from us to you pic.twitter.com/n0BEJkVJWU — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 24, 2021

"Merry Christmas to everyone stay blessed and happy," Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan tweeted.

Merry Christmas to everyone stay blessed and happy — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 25, 2021

While league football will return in most of the countries after the winter break, the Premier League in England will see it's next round of fixtures a day after Christmas, commonly known as Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, in cricket, Australia will take on England in third Ashes Test in Melbourne while India face South Africa in the first Test. Both games will begin on Boxing Day.