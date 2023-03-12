Cricket fans are having a time of their life as they are getting to witness their former cricketers back on the field in the ongoing edition of the Legends League Cricket. The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa and others are still leaving their fans spellbound with some stunning performances. Fomer India spinner Harbhajan Singh hogged all the limelight during Saturday's match between the Gautam Gambhir-led India Maharajas and Aaron Finch-led World Giants, where a spinning delivery by him turned out to be a highlight of the night.

In the third over of the Giants' innings, West Indies great Chris Gayle completely failed to judge a delivery by Harbhajan, as the ball spun sharply and went onto rattle the stumps. The delivery reminded everyone of the “Ball of the Century”, bowled by the spin legend Shane Warne, with which he had dismissed Mike Gatting at the 1993 Old Trafford Ashes Test.

The ball left Gayle completely bamboozled as he took a few moments to process the brilliance of the delivery. Apart from him, Harbhajan himself was in shock as his teammates came and applauded him for getting the team their first breakthrough.

Coming to the match, opted to bat first, Giants posted a total of 166/8 in 20 overs with skipper Finch scoring 53 off 31 balls while Shane Watson scored 55 off 32 balls. Harbhajan was the pick among the bowlers for the Maharajas as he scalped four wickets.

Later, Maharaja's fell short by just two runs despite skipper Gautam Gambhir playing a top knock of 68 off 42 balls. For Giants, Ricardo Powell scalped two wickets while Brett Lee, Tino Best, and Chris Mpofu scalped one wicket each.

