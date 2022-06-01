Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan on Wednesday celebrated his 30th birthday. Rizwan, who enjoyed a lot of success with the bat in the year 2021, was also named men's T20I player of the year for his exploits with the willow. The 30-year-old also had a successful debut stint in the English County cricket, where he shared the dressing room with India batter Cheteshwar Pujara. Both Pujara and Rizwan made their debuts for Sussex in the same match, and the former had a special birthday wish for the wicketkeeper-batter.

"Happy birthday @iMRizwanPak! Have a fabulous year ahead," Pujara captioned a photo of him and Rizwan.

Happy birthday @iMRizwanPak! Have a fabulous year ahead. pic.twitter.com/iUOjvDT2hx — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 1, 2022

The post garnered over 30,000 likes.

Rizwan had recently praised Pujara, saying that he wishes to have focus and concentration levels of his teammate at Sussex.

"He is a very nice and loving guy. And his concentration and focus too... If you get a chance to learn something, you should do it," Rizwan had told Cricwick.

"In terms of concentration levels and I told this to the coaches here too. In my whole career, the players with most focus, concentration are Younis bhai, Fawad Alam and his (Pujara's).

Rizwan will now be seen in action during the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting June 8.

Pujara, on the other hand, scored two centuries and as many double hundreds in five games for Sussex this season.

The veteran batter, who was dropped from the Indian team for the home Test series against Sri Lanka, has been recalled to the side for the upcoming one-off Test against England.

