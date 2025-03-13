Veteran Indian cricket team batter Cheteshwar Pujara sent a strong message to the selectors ahead of the Test series against England. India's next assignment in red-ball cricket will be the five-match series in England and it will be a big challenge for skipper Rohit Sharma as well as head coach Gautam Gambhir after the humiliating series loss against Australia. In an interview with Revsportz, Pujara said that he will be ready to play if the team needs him. He also emphasised on his performances in the domestic circuit and said that he will be open to any opportunities of making a comeback to the national team.

"Yes, of course. As a cricketer, you always want to play for the Indian team. And I am doing whatever I can to achieve that success. If the team needs me, I'm definitely ready. I've been playing domestic cricket. I've been playing county cricket for the last couple of years. I've been scoring heavily in the domestic circuit. So if given an opportunity, yes, I'll be more than ready to grab it with both hands."

Pujara last played for India in 2023 in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. He was considered to be an option for the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Test series and he believed that India could have completed a hat-trick of series wins Down Under if he was selected.

"Yes, I was very confident. If I was there, then we wanted to make a hat trick. So I wouldn't deny that."

Pujara added that it will be a challenge to beat England at their home but he believes that India will have a major advantage as they will be facing a "weaker" England team.

"This Indian team definitely has a very good chance. Even if you look at the England bowling lineup, they are slightly weaker after Anderson has retired, and Stuart Broad is not there anymore in the playing XI."