India Women opener Smriti Mandhana was on song on Friday. On Day 2 of the first Test against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the left-handed batter scored a superb fifty. Smriti was en route to a century when a casual approach in running cost her big. The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 39th over when Smriti was trying to steal a single. The batter jumped forward on the bowling of Ashleigh Gardner and sliced the ball towards backward point.

Kim Garth, the fielder at short third, ran to her left and threw the ball at the non-striker's end where Gardner collected the ball and clipped off the bails. A casual running from Smriti saw the batter being just inches short of her crease. Smriti departed at the score of 74.

Watch the dismissal here:

Mandhana misses out on well deserved century pic.twitter.com/8gSwmQGE3j — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) December 22, 2023

After dismantling England by 347 runs in the one-off Test earlier this month, India Women will be eager to hand a similar thrashing to Australia in Mumbai. The hosts were in the driving seat at the end of play on Day 2.

It is worth noting that India have never beaten Australia in any of their 10 Tests spanning over 46 years -- home or away -- as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would know that there could be no better opportunity to achieve that considering the advantage they hold in the game.

(With PTI Inputs)