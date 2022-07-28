A bowler is usually happy when he bowls a good delivery that is defended back to him. But such was not the case when Surrey's Ryan Patel decided to follow that up with a quick throw to get the batter off his mark. Instead, his throw was well off the mark as it flew over even the wicketkeeper's head and ran away for a boundary. The incident happened during Surrey's County Championship Division 1 match against Warwickshire at the Oval on Wednesday.

Patel, bowling to Sam Hain in the 68th over of Warwickshire's second innings, bowled a full outswinging delivery that the batter prodded back to him. Patel immediately collected the ball and threw it towards the striker's end, but his throw was well wayward and it led to his team conceding four runs.

Warwickshire had scored 253 in their first innings, with Nathan McAndrew top-scoring with 44.

Tom Lawes and Conor McKerr took three wickets each.

Surrey then made 316, powered by Ollie Pope's 65.

McAndrew shone with the ball too, taking three wickets, while Oliver Hannon-Dalby also claimed three scalps, as Surrey took a 63-run first innings lead.

At Stumps on Day 3, Warwickshire reached 270/4, with Hain batting on 87 and skipper Will Rhodes unbeaten on 72.

Surrey are currently leading the Division 1 points table, while Warwickshire are 8th.