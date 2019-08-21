Cricket and all sports have a funny side as many things are unexpected. But sometimes more than its unpredictability, what make this sport funnier are the on-field incidents . One such incident happened during the ongoing County Championship Division Two match between Sussex and Middlesex at County Ground, Hove. In a video tweeted by County Championship , Sussex player Tom Haines' leg-before appeal against James Harris turned funny when he lost control running backward and fell flat on his back. As soon as the incident occurred, the commentators and his teammates burst out laughing.

This appeal fell flat... pic.twitter.com/jNU27ib5zd — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 20, 2019

Despite putting in extra effort in the bowling and even more so in the appeal, Haines returned empty-handed as the umpire ruled in batsman's favour.

After encountering the video on social media, the fans also came up with some hilarious replies. While some were discussing whether it was out or not out, the others wasted no time in turning into a meme fest.

Here are some of the funny reactions:

Knows how to bowl, but certainly not how to appeal pic.twitter.com/vQvMb58zMs — MUKUND POTDAR (@Mukund11Sakal) August 20, 2019

Sussex won the match comfortably by seven wickets, but Haines didn't have a great outing as he scored just five and 11 runs in two innings, batting at No. 3. He picked up one wicket each in both the innings.

Harris on the other hand, after failing to open his account in the first innings, made amends by hitting half-century in the second innings, helping Middlesex reach 378 runs.

Despite Middlesex putting up fight in the second innings, their lackluster performance in the first innings, where they were bowled out for meager 75 runs, costed them the match.

For Sussex, Ollie Robinson was the star performer as he picked up a total of 14 wickets in the match, eight in the first innings and six in the second innings.