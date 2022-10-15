The England cricket wrapped up a great T20I series against Australia on Friday with a 2-0 win. It was the final series for the two teams ahead of the 2022 T20 world Cup, which starts on Sunday. Ahead of the third T20I in Canberra, Michael Hussey, who is part of England's coaching set-up for the T20 World Cup, presented a special cap to Dawid Malan, who was playing his 50th T20I. The Australia great drew comparisons with Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in lauding Malan, who is currently No. 6 in ICC T20I rankings for batters.

"Well, this is something I never thought I will do in my lifetime, an English cap. Congratulations to Mal, who is playing his 50th game for England today. Obviously a lot of highlights in your career already - one of four centurions for England, second-highest scorer ever in the history of T20 cricket, right behind Alex Hales, number one player in the world for a period of time and also the fastest ever to 1000 runs, better than Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, I believe, quicker by a few games," Hussey said ahead of the third T20I between England and Australia on Friday.

"But as Jos consistently said throughout this tour, so far we've got to keep looking forward, we've got to keep playing what's in front of us. And I certainly hope over the next nine or ten games or whatever it is you have plenty more individual success but more importantly I hope you have a World Cup winning medal around your neck in about a month of time."

England begin their campaign against Afghanistan on OCtober 22. England's group also has Australia and New Zealand. Two more teams will qualify for the group after the initial round of matches.