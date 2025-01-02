Ahead of the fifth and final Test between India and Australia, the focus in completely on Rohit Sharma. The India captain is going through a lean patch in the format, having scored only 31 runs across three matches at an average of 6.2 in the ongoing series Down Under. Sources have told NDTV that Rohit could be "rested" for the fifth Test that is set to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 3. To make things look worse for the captain, a PTI report has said that the player struggled during batting in the nets on the eve of the SCG game.

"Rohit quietly walked into the net arena and without his kit. While (Gambhir) Gambhir stood at the farthest net, talking to (Jasprit) Bumrah, Rohit was at the other end conversing with video analyst Hari Prasad. They stood in their respective places and there was not even minimal interaction between the two," the report said.

"After the top-order had almost finished their session, Rohit entered the nets. It was just like MCG where he had come to bat after all recognised batters had finished their stint even though he was set to open the innings," it added.

The same report also claimed that Rohit struggled to India's fielding coach T Dilip's throwdowns and that he was late to react to the deliveries.

"How did Rohit look during his 30-odd minutes of practice? To be honest, he looked a shadow of his old self. He was bowled after missing the line of T Dilip's throwdown. His reaction to deliveries were late," the report explained.

The sources also told NDTV that it will be vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah who will lead the side at SCG if Rohit is "rested" for the game.

Notably, Bumrah led India to a 295-run victory in the first game of the series in Perth. Rohit had missed the game due to the birth of his second child. He then returned and took over the captaincy from Bumrah for the next three matches. Out of the three, India lost two and drew one game.