It has been a tough campaign for Rohit Sharma in the ongoing five-match Test series against Australia. The Indian cricket team skipper missed the first Test as he decided to stay back with his family following the birth of his second child. However, since joining the team in Adelaide, he has scored just 31 runs in three matches and his dismal run has resulted in massive criticism from experts as well as fans. Ahead of the fifth Test match in Sydney beginning on Thursday, there has been a lot of speculation regarding whether he will be dropped and a report by The Times has dropped a massive hint about his future.

According to the report, the Indian cricket team players were invited to an official function with the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a government building overlooking Sydney Harbour on New Year's Day. Rohit was supposed to make an address but he withdrew at the last minute.

Instead, it was head coach Gautam Gambhir who made the speech with Rohit in attendance.

The chatter around Rohit's future gained more strength following Gambhir's comments at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday. Gambhir was asked about whether Rohit will be playing in the match and he responded that the playing XI will be decided keeping the pitch in mind.

While he did not confirm whether skipper Rohit will be dropped from the side due to disappointing run of form, the lack of answer led to further speculation about the future holds for the star batter.

"Everything is fine with Rohit and I don't think it's anything traditional (fronting up for the pre-match presser). The head coach is here and that should be good enough. We are going to have a look at the wicket and finalise it tomorrow," Gambhir told reporters in Sydney.