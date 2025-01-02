Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is likely to be rested for the fifth Test encounter against Australia starting Thursday in Sydney, according to sources. Rohit has scored just 31 runs in three matches during the ongoing series and his performances has resulted in massive criticism from both fans as well as experts. With speculation rife about Rohit's Test future, a report by Indian Express claimed that Shubman Gill will replace him for the Sydney Test. According to the report, KL Rahul will open the batting along Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill will be batting at No. 3 on his return to the playing XI.

The report further claimed that Rishabh Pant will retain his spot in the side despite fiery criticism from many experts while Prasidh Krishna is expected to replace the injured Akash Deep in the side.

Earlier on Thursday, head coach Gautam Gambhir mentioned that the playing eleven would be announced before the game, after assessing the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Every individual knows which areas they need to work on. When you play for your country, you want to give your best. I think the discussions between a player and a coach should remain private and restricted to the dressing room," Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference.

Asked whether Rohit will be part of the playing eleven for the Sydney Test, given that the 37-year-old didn't attend the press conference, Gambhir reassured that everything is fine with the captain.

"Everything is fine with Rohit and we will announce the playing XI tomorrow after evaluating the pitch. We have had one main conversation in our dressing room - how we will win the next test, as it is crucial for us," Gambhir noted.

Australia clinched 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test, taking 2-1 lead in the series and denting India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's.

