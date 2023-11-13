Virat Kohli scored a brilliant half-century and even took a rare wicket as India defeated Netherlands in their final Cricket World Cup 2023 league stage match on Sunday. Following the match, Kohli returned to Mumbai along with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika ahead of his side's semifinal clash against New Zealand. In a video going viral on social media. Kohli was seen exiting the Mumbai airport and when paparazzi and fans tried to click his pictures, he obliged around the gate of the airport but refused any pictures near the car as his daughter was inside. “Yahi pe karlo, gaadi ke paas nahi(Do it here, not near the car). Subhe subhe uthke aye hai please(Please, it's very early in the morning).” The cricketer also said, “Aree beti ko ghar leke jaana hai(I have to take my daughter home).”

Centuries from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul powered India to a 160-run World Cup win over the Netherlands on Sunday as they completed the group stage with a perfect nine wins in nine games.

Iyer (128 not out) and Rahul (102) put on 208 runs to guide India to 410-4.

India then employed nine bowlers, including part-timers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to dismiss the Dutch for 250 in the tournament's concluding league match in Bengaluru.

The hosts will face New Zealand in the first semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday followed by the second last-four clash between Australia and South Africa the next day in Kolkata.

"We focused on one game. We are playing in (nine) different venues and play accordingly and that's what we did," Rohit said of the perfect league stage.

"Very pleased at how we've played in these nine games. Very clinical from game one to today."

He added: "We are playing in India, there will be expectation. We wanted to do the job at hand. It's one thing to talk about it but for everyone to buy into it is very important."

Iyer smashed his first World Cup ton in a match where all the top-five Indian batsmen went past the fifty mark on a batting-friendly pitch.

He reached his hundred -- his fourth in ODI cricket -- off 84 balls. He ended with 10 fours and five sixes.

Bengaluru-born Rahul raced to his ton with two sixes for the fastest Indian hundred in World Cups off 62 balls.

He departed four balls later as India fell short of their highest ever World Cup total of 413-5 v Bermuda in 2007.

Kohli reached his half century but fell for 51, silencing the crowd who had been anticipating the star batsman's 50th ODI ton after he equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 in the team's previous win over South Africa.

Skipper Rohit, who hit 61, and Shubman Gill laid the foundations for the total in an opening stand of 100 with the pair hitting regular boundaries.

Gill fell for 51 off Paul van Meekeren and fellow quick Bas de Leede dismissed Rohit after the captain reached his fourth 50-plus score including a ton in the tournament.

(With AFP inputs)