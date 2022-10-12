Undeniably, one of the finest all-rounders in the game, Ben Stokes is a name that needs no introduction. Be it batting, bowling, or fielding, there arguably isn't a better player in world cricket with a better all-round skillset. In the 2nd T20I against Australia at Canberra, Stokes produced a mind-boggling fielding effort on the boundary rope, setting Twitter ablaze with reactions.

Stokes didn't have the best outing with the bat as he was dismissed for just 7 runs off 11 balls. He is still getting into the T20 zone, having not played a match in the shortest format for months, until the start of this series. But, in the field, Stokes remains as sharp as ever.

The incident took place in the 12th over of the match where Mitchell Marsh hit Sam Curran down the ground. It looked like a certain six at long-off but Stokes' acrobatics converted the maximum into just 2 runs. The all-rounder produced a diving effort while pushing the ball back into the ground from outside the boundary.

Here's the video of Ben Stokes' effort:

Be it the spectators in the stadium or fans on social media, people could hardly believe what Stokes managed to execute on the ground.

Promoted

Stokes also proved to be quite handy with the ball, conceding just 10 runs in 2 overs while also picking an important wicket of Mitchell Marsh.

As for the match, England won the second match in a row to seal the fate of the series. Dawid Malan was the top-scoring batter for England with a knock of 82 runs off 49 balls. Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 wickets for 25 runs.