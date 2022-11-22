Ben Stokes-led England have brought in a team chef for the upcoming Pakistan tour, comprising three Tests. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, a personal team chef has been roped in after a debrief from the limited-overs England team that visited Pakistan earlier this year for seven T20Is before the T20 World Cup. The same report states that the players and support staff from the limited-overs side had given the feedback that food was not upto the mark.

There were even some England players who had suffered from upset stomachs at certain parts of the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Omar Meziane will be the team chef for England and he is the same person who had worked with England men's football team in a similar capacity during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020.

This is the first time that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will be bringing in a specifically employed chef for a overseas tour.

England are slated to play three Tests against Pakistan, beginning December 1 and the series will begin on December 1 in Rawalpindi. The next two Tests will be played in Multan and Karachi.

During the T20I series against Pakistan, England's stand-in captain Mooen Ali had talked about the differences in food when one goes to Lahore and Karachi.

"Food-wise, I have been a little bit disappointed in Lahore. Karachi was really nice," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Moeen as saying.

When England had toured Pakistan earlier this year, they ended up winning the seven-match T20I series 4-3 and later, the Three Lions also ended up winning the T20 World Cup.

