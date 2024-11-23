After the second day of the Perth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), Indian pacer Harshit Rana on Saturday credited coach Gautam Gambhir for being able to make a good start to his Test career and thanked him for his support. During Australia's first inning, Rana picked up three wickets in his 16-over spell at an economy rate of 3.10. The 22-year-old picked up his maiden international wicket on Friday when he removed Travis Head for 11 runs. On Saturday, the Indian pacer bagged Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon's wickets to help bundle out Australia at 104.

Speaking at the press conference after the end of the second day's play, Rana said that Gambhir is someone who always backs players.

"Gautam Gambhir is someone who always backs you. He just told me that whenever you get a chance to play, just remember that you are representing the people back home. So, put in the best effort. He always asked me to be patient," Rana said during the press conference at the end of Day 2 of the first Test.

The Indian team made a fine comeback in the first Test against Australia after getting bundled out for 150 in the first innings in Perth. The fast bowling unit brought things back on track as the Jasprit Bumrah-led side bowled out the hosts for 104 in their first innings.

While the stand-in captain Bumrah scalped fifer, Harshit Rana who made his Test debut alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy in this match, also showed his skills.

The visitors concluded the second day's proceedings at 172/0, leading by 218 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (90*) and KL Rahul (62*) at the crease.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mohammed Siraj.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)