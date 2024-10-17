England batter Ben Duckett surpassed Tim Southee, Adam Gilchrist and Virender Sehwag to break a sensational world record on Day 2 of the second Test encounter against Pakistan on Wednesday. Duckett looked in explosive form as he slammed a 120-ball century and in the process, he completed 2000 runs in the longest format of the sport. Duckett became the fastest to complete 2000 runs in Test cricket in terms of ball faced as he went past New Zealand's Tim Southee. Adam Gilchrist is currently third in the list with Virender Sehwag and Rishabh Pant fourth and fifth respectively.

Fastest to 2000 runs in Test Cricket

2293 balls - Ben Duckett

2418 balls - Tim Southee

2483 balls - Adam Gilchrist

2759 balls - Virender Sehwag

2797 balls - Rishabh Pant

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan took three wickets in the space of 10 deliveries including centurion Ben Duckett to leave England on 239-6 in the second Test in Multan on Wednesday.

An absorbing second day's play on a turning pitch ultimately belonged to the hosts, who lead by 127 runs after their first-innings 366.

England had been cruising nicely at 211-2 when Sajid removed Joe Root (34), Duckett (114) and Harry Brook (nine) in the final session.

From the other end, fellow spinner Noman Ali dismissed England skipper Ben Stokes for one as a suddenly rattled England lost four wickets in the space of 14 runs.

At the close, Jamie Smith on 12 and Brydon Carse (two) were at the crease.

With the Multan pitch -- which was also used for the first Test -- offering sharp spin, the home team will be looking for a lead in the first innings for a series-levelling win.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 following their innings and 47 run win in the first Test.

In all, 11 wickets fell on the day with Sajid taking 4-86 and Noman 2-75.

(With AFP inputs)