The mood in the Indian camp was of absolute content as the players fought hard to pull off a draw against Australia in the Brisbane Test. However, Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden decision to retire in the middle of the series shocked everyone. Ashwin, one of the modern greats of the game, said goodbye to international cricket as the match concluded, leaving several questions unanswered. Ashwin did join India captain Rohit Sharma in the press conference after the game, but didn't take any questions as he made his retirement decision public.

While the decision is indeed a shock to cricket lovers all across the globe, those closely following Ashwin on the cricket pitch knew that all wasn't well. A report in PTI explained the story behind Ashwin's decision to hang his boots in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, including the role head coach Gautam Gambhir played.

- R Ashwin wasn't keen on flying to Australia if playing XI wasn't guaranteed. After India's 3-match Test series against New Zealand concluded with Rohit Sharma's men suffering a 0-3 clean sweep, Ashwin started to wonder what's next for him. He even sought guarantees from selectors over playing XI selection on the tour of Australia. Certain guarantees, apparently, were given to him even as India picked Washington Sundar as the third spinner for the tour, alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

- Ashwin received his first setback when Washington Sundar was picked over him for the Perth Test. The spinner's selection, despite the fact that he maintains a similar profile as Ashwin, did seem to have hurt the veteran off-spinner. As a result, Ashwin wondered if he should even continue for the remainder of the series.

- Ashwin spoke about his situation with skipper Rohit Sharma, where he expressed desire to hang his boots as the team 'didn't require his services'. Rohit, somehow, convinced him to stay for the pink-ball Test, promising playing XI selection, which the India skipper fulfilled too.

- As the third Test arrived, Ravindra Jadeja pipped Ashwin to a spot in the playing XI, clearing what lies ahead for the Tamil Nadu-born spinner. Ashwin had already read between the lines and Jadeja's selection was a sure-shot confirmation of what the future holds for him.

- Though there is a big chance that India might pick 2 spinners for the Sydney Test. But, Ashwin also understood that he still won't get into the playing XI. At present, he is 3rd in the pecking order, with Sundar and Jadeja the preferred pairing. That was a message and a half, as far as Ashwin's future is concerned.

- When Rohit wasn't available for the Perth Test, head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed his bold decision, asserting India's No. 1 choice spinner would be going forward. Ashwin came to know that it wasn't him.

After 537 Test wickets, at the age of 38, Ashwin knew he wouldn't be able to go through the next World Test Championship cycle, which will conclude in 2027. Even as India battle hard to find a place in the final of the current cycle, Ashwin understands how low in the pecking order he has fallen. Amid all these changes in the transition that the Indian team goes through, what doesn't change is the respect, recognition and records R Ashwin has earned over the years.