The entire cricket fraternity and fans around the world were left shocked after the ace Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin decided to call time on his international career. Ashwin announced his retirement on Wednesday after the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw due to heavy rain in Brisbane. The 38-year-old all-rounder, who is bowing out as the second highest wicket-taker for India, received warm wishes from all over the world and star batter Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also shared a sweet message for him.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka re-shared the Indian cricket team's tribute video for Ashwin on her story and wrote, "@rashwin99 A lasting legacy. She also tagged Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan in the same story.

The anticipation around Ashwin's retirement started to build up when he was captured visibly emotional and was hugged by Kohli on camera during the third Test against Australia on Wednesday.

After the news of Ashwin's retirement, Kohli also penned down an emotional message for his former teammate.

"I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket," Kohli wrote on his social media handle.

"Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy," he concluded.

Ashwin and Kohli have been playing in Indian colours for 14 years and have seen ups and downs together. They have been a part of some of India's famous victories and some of the most upsetting results as well.

(With ANI Inputs)