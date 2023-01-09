The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 3-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka. Bumrah was a late addition to India's squad for the assignment, having been out of action since September last year, but the board pulled him out, having not been convinced of unleashing him so early after his return. In a release issued by the BCCI, the board explained that the reason to rule Bumrah out of the series has been taken as the bowler needs more resilience before he fully marks his return.

While Bumrah will surely not feature in the ODI series for India, the BCCI has decided to not name a replacement for the player. In his absence, the selection would need to be made from the likes of Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

The BCCI release stated: "Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has not named any replacement for Jasprit Bumrah."

There is now a question mark over whether the pace spearhead will be available for the white-ball home series against New Zealand beginning on January 18, and whether he will be in contention for the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series commencing on February 9.

Sponsored by Vuukle

With India set to host the ODI World Cup in October-November this year, Bumrah's last-minute exclusion is only adding to the mystery surrounding the pace bowler's recovery and rehabilitation process.

The return of old guards Rohit, Kohli and KL Rahul and also Shreyas Iyer, though, will give the hosts a huge boost as they eye the series after clinching the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Arshdeep Has A Technical Flaw: Saba Karim, Former Indian Cricketer