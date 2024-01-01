In cricket, fielding is an important aspect. It is often said catches win matches. Despite good bowling or batting, sometimes it is the fielding which sometimes helps a team nose ahead at crucial junctures. So how crucial is fielding exactly? Recently, former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir said that the chances of Pakistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup is less as it has got the 'worst fielding' in international cricket. A video from the European Cricket Championship is going viral on social media which might be the epitome of poor fielding.

In the video it can be seen that a side concedes five runs due to poor filding. The batters run between the wickets to complete the runs. The fielding side could not help but feel frustrated. One user commented that that they have "never been coached".

An all-run



You will only see this on the European Cricket Network. #EuropeanCricket #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/kxKlEkR68D — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 31, 2023

Never been coached. — Martin (@keeps71) December 31, 2023

In an engaging discussion Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, both members of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning teams, deliberated on India's chances at the T20 World Cup.

On the question, "Biggest threat to India In T20 World Cup?", Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir gave interesting replies.

"Afghanistan, in those conditions can be very very dangerous. Australia, because they have got impact players, and England because they play T20 cricket the way it should be played," Gautam Gambhir said.

Advertisement

"I have different angle. I think South Africa should win. They have not won a white-ball tournament. The way I saw their progress in the 50-over World Cup and obviously Pakistan who are very dangerous," Yuvraj Singh said.

"See Pakistan, their fielding is, I saw in the 50-over World Cup, probably the worst in international cricket. They will have to literally pull their socks up if they really want to compete in the T20 format," Gautam Gambhir added.

"The amount of finals that India have reached...I don't think Pakistan have reached anywhere close to the amount of finals that Indi have reached in the last five or six years. And you are just one step away from the trophy. hopefully in the T20 World Cup could be one."