India is a cricket-crazy nation. There are numerious cricket stadiums across the country but even that fail to suffice the requirements of the current generation wanting to play cricket. As a result, cricketers go beyond the boundaries to play the game even at the place that is not suitable. A viral video on social media shows a group of people playing cricket on a football ground. While taking a run, the batter put so much of focus on the ball that he forgot that he has a goalpost right in front of him. The consequence saw the batter colliding with the post and getting injured.

Watch the video here:

Talking about world cricket, England are set to face Australia in the second Ashes Test, starting June 28. The Pat Cummins-led side leads 1-0 in the five-match series after winning the first game by a narrow margin of two wickets.

On the other hand, the Indian cricket team announced squads for the Test and ODI series against West Indies, starting July 12. Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav were the big names missing from the Test squad.

Jaydev Unadkat kept his spot in the team while Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar received his maiden India call-up. Navdeep Saini too was called into the team in the longest format. While some youngsters have been called in for the two matches, the team is more or less the same with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel forming the core.