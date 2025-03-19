It isn't easy to stay away from the game for 10 months before returning to the 2-month-long Indian Premier League. Legendary India captain MS Dhoni, however, continues to extend his reputation of doing the unthinkable, showcasing brilliant hitting ability ahead of the start of the IPL 2025 season. In a video that has emerged on social media, Dhoni could be seen unleashing his trademark helicopter shot against Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, unarguably one of the finest white-ball bowlers in the world. Ravichandran Ashwin, standing at the non-striker's end, couldn't help but smile seeing Dhoni get back into his groove.

Dhoni continues to extend his IPL career despite retiring from international cricket in 2020. Even 5 years after hanging his boots from national duty, the 'Thala' continues going strong in the T20 league. Be it his fitness or ability to smash international bowlers across the park, Dhoni's powers haven't waded much over the last few years.

In the video from CSK's intra-squad practice match, Pathirana attempted to bowl a yorker to Dhoni but the CSK stalwart knew how such a delivery needed to be dealt with. R Ashwin had a big smile on his face after seeing Dhoni still managing to execute his trademark shots.

Dhoni has prepared hard for the 18th season of the IPL, batting every single day for 2-3 hours, according to former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh. The Turbanator also revealed that Dhoni has worked a lot on his fitness ahead of the new campaign.

"I just met him recently at one of our friend's daughter's weddings. He looked very fit, solid. I asked him, 'What you are doing at this age, isn't it tough?' He said, 'Yes, it's difficult, but this is the only thing I like doing. I find joy in it. I want to do it, go out and play.' As long as the hunger is there, you will be able to do it. It's hard without playing any cricket (throughout the year). He is showing how it's done. He must be doing something better than the others. He is not just surviving, he is dominating all the bowlers," Harbhajan told ESPNcricinfo.

"The practice that he is doing for one-two months The more balls you play, you get that timing, flow, and sixes going. He bats 2-3 hours every day in Chennai. He is the first one to come to the ground and the last one to leave, even at this age. That's the difference," he added.

CSK play their opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians on March 23.