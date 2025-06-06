After 18 years of struggles, grit, and perseverance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, beating the Punjab Kings in the final of the 2025 edition of the T20 league. Though always among the most popular franchises in the game, RCB couldn't fulfil the potential they showed. Several marquee players came and left over this period of 18 years, but only one remained - Virat Kohli. As RCB finally broke the jinx at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, the first man who came under the spotlight was Virat Kohli. The occasion also made fans and social media remember fugitive Vijay Mallya, who was the first owner of the franchise.

Mallya, who remains a wanted fugitive in India, revealed in a podcast that he had bid for a total of three franchises, including the Mumbai Indians, a side that was eventually bought by Mukesh Ambani. After losing MI by the narrowest of margins, Mallya eventually bought RCB for a fee of 112 million US Dollars, which translated to 600-700 crore back in 2008.

"I was very impressed with the pitch that Lalit Modi made to the BCCI committee about this league. He called me one day and said ok, teams are going to be auctioned. Are you going to buy it? So, I bid from three franchises, and I lost Mumbai by a very small amount of money."

"When I bid for the RCB franchise in 2008, I saw the IPL as a game-changer for Indian cricket. My vision was to create a team that embodied the spirit of Bangalore—vibrant, dynamic, glamorous. I paid $112 million, the second-highest bid, because I believed in the potential. I wanted RCB to be a brand that stood for excellence, not just on the field but off it too. That's why I tied it to Royal Challenge, one of our top-selling liquor brands, to give it that bold identity."

How did my good friend #vijaymallya buy @royalchallengers.bengaluru team in the @iplt20 I created. Hear from the man himself. He was the first person to support me making the #ipl blindly. Also was its biggest sponsor and has since day one been its most loyal ardent fan and… pic.twitter.com/Z7XInCSBrg — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) June 5, 2025

During the conversation, Mallya also recalled buying Virat Kohli in the auction. Though Kohli was expected to be roped in by his state team, Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils back then), the franchise decided to go for Pradeep Sangwan, giving RCB the opportunity to sign the teenage prodigy.

"I handpicked players who could make RCB a powerhouse. My biggest pride was spotting Virat Kohli, a youngster from the Under-19 World Cup team. My inner instinct told me he was special, and I bid for him. Getting Rahul Dravid as our icon player was a no-brainer—he was Bangalore's pride. We also brought in global stars like Jacques Kallis, Anil Kumble, and Zaheer Khan. I wanted a mix of local heroes and international flair. My dream was to bring the IPL trophy to Bangalore, and I built the team with that goal," Mallya revealed on the podcast with Raj Shamani.

"Shortly before the actual selection process, they were playing the U-19 World Cup, and I was very impressed with him. So, I picked him, and it's wonderful, 18 years later, he is still there. He was a young kid at that time when I got him, but you know, full of energy, great talent, and you know, one of the greatest Indian cricketers ever," he revealed.

During Vijay Mallya's presence, RCB's after-match parties also made quite a few headlines. Mallya said that adding glamour to his team was also a deliberate attempt.

"I wanted RCB to be more than a cricket team. It was about creating a lifestyle brand. The after-parties, the cheerleaders, the fan engagement—it was all deliberate to make RCB the most exciting franchise. Kingfisher and Royal Challenge were sponsors, so we leveraged that to make every match an event. People called it flashy, but it was strategic. Bangalore loved it, and RCB became the city's heartbeat," the fugitive business revealed.

During the candid chat, Mallya said that his sole purpose behind buying RCB was to promote his whisky brand, Royal Challenge; there wasn't any cricket love behind it.

When asked if he had the opportunity to pick some of the rival players today for RCB, he picked the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.