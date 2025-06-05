Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the star performers for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025. The costliest spinner in IPL history, who was picked by PBKS for Rs 18 crore at the auction, picked 16 wickets in 13 innings which included two four-wicket hauls. However, towards the end of PBKS' league phase matches, Chahal missed quite a few games due to finger injury. After playing a match against Rajasthan Royals on May 18, Chahal next played in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians on June 1. He also played the final.

Now, RJ Mahvash, who has often been spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal, has revealed that star's "ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later."

"They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures!" RJ Mahvash posted on Instagram.

"We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up! I mean what warrior spirit you have man ?? The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys ?? All the people in these pictures have my heart ??See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket , and IPL ..my God again! Truly a festival for us indians."

Recalling the game, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking.

While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand.

Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Pandya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

Krunal Pandya was awarded the Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling performance.

With ANI inputs