From being left out of the BCCI central contracts to becoming the country's top scorer in the title-winning ICC Champions Trophy campaign, Shreyas Iyer's redemption on the international stage is one to seek inspiration from. The batter silenced critics, doubters, and even some bosses in the board by letting his bat do the talking. While the No. 4 spot in India's ODI team surely has Shreyas Iyer written all over it, the batter also wants to return to India's Test and T20 teams. During a discussion with Ravichandran Ashwin, a panelist suggested that a good Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign could see Shreyas return to the Test fold. But, Ashwin simply didn't buy it.

For Ashwin, a solid show in ODI cricket can still pave the way for a player to impress selectors for a red-ball call-up. But, the same can't be said about T20 cricket.

"Tell me one thing: how can a good IPL lead to a Test call-up? How can you improve your Test credentials if you have a good IPL? If you do well in ODIs, someone writes an article about having that player in Tests," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"If someone does well in Tests, people start talking about return in T20Is. Isn't all this wrong? If you have a good IPL, then only your T20I credentials should improve," he added.

Ashwin was full of praise for Iyer for the way he batted over the 5 games in Champions Trophy. The former India spinner expects Iyer to continue his top-form in the Indian Premier League for Punjab Kings.

"Shreyas Iyer has done really well. The form he showed in the Champions Trophy, I won't be surprised if he carries on in the IPL. He is a fabulous player. He was instrumental in helping KKR win the title last season," Ashwin asserted.