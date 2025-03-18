Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) may have finished runners-up in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they lit up the tournament with some of the most sensational power-hitting ever seen in T20 cricket. In IPL 2025, that power-hitting department has only been bolstered, making SRH one of the favourites to make the playoffs, if not go all the way. The Sunrisers wrote a chapter in the evolution of T20 batting in 2024, and could well set more mind-boggling records in 2025.

Strengths: Undoubtedly, Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) biggest strength is their batting might. Not just Travis Head or Abhishek Sharma, SRH have brute force till No. 6. Heinrich Klaasen seems ever-consistent, Nitish Reddy is only getting better, and now they've added Ishan Kishan to the mix. SRH even have Abhinav Manohar, who smashed bowlers for fun in domestic cricket in 2024. Six-hitting demons all the way through.

120 in the powerplay was achieved in 2024. 300 in an innings now? SRH would fancy their chances.

Weakness: The biggest weakness for the men in orange comes in the form of their bench strength. Heavy investment on their playing XI arsenal has meant that the back-ups don't have quite the same pedigree. More importantly, while the likes of Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga and Atharva Taide are unproven at the IPL level.

Should their be an injury to one of the power-hitters, SRH could struggle to find an adequate replacement.

Opportunity: Sunrisers' monstrous batting lineup offers their new Rs 11.25 crore recruit to quietly have a standout season. With Head, Abhishek, Klaasen and Reddy for support, this could be the perfect chance for Ishan Kishan to bat freely and once again stake a claim for a spot in the India setup.

The 26-year-old has been swamped in the race for the wicket-keeper position for Team India, but batting at No. 3 in this SRH lineup could allow him to thrive better than he ever has.

Threat: Sunrisers Hyderabad will lean on their batting to deliver, but on occasions they don't, the bowling must step up. Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel are all fierce wicket-takers, while Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar are fairly underrated. However, each of those five have the tendency to leak big runs. SRH must ensure that their batting might isn't undone by inconsistent bowling.

Getting wickets should not be an issue for SRH, but getting them in decisive moments will hold the key.

SRH Strongest Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar.

Impact players: Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh.